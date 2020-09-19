Summit reaching out to Dayton-area LGBTQ youth

Dayton-area LGBTQ youth and youth-serving professionals are encouraged to attend a two-day online summit on topics ranging from cultural humility to suicide prevention.
R.I.S.E. LGBTQ+ Youth Virtual Summit is a collaborative effort between Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County, Dayton Children’s Hospital, PFLAG Dayton, Daybreak Dayton, Miami University’s Dennis L. Carlson Sexuality Education Studies Center and Visible & Resilient. The annual summit will be held online this year.
LGBTQ+ youth, in general, experience higher prevalence of mental and behavioral health issues, substance abuse, bullying, self-harm and suicidality, often due to stigma and discrimination. The summit will provide comprehensive LGBTQ youth cultural competence and humility training while also connecting attendees with local resources that can support them with care giving in the future.
The sessions on Sept. 25 are for youth-serving professionals and continuing education credits will be available for social workers, counselors, therapists and nurses. The sessions on Sept. 26 are primarily for LGBTQ+ youth with content for, by and about youth.
Attendees will receive comprehensive LGBTQ youth cultural competence and training on a variety of topics, from inclusive curriculum to sexuality health to intimate partner violence to suicide prevention and more.
The summit will feature Sam Brinton, The Trevor Project’s vice president of advocacy and government affairs, discussing the need to prevent conversion therapy. The Trevor Project is the nation’s leading organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning‚ and other gender and sexually expansive youth).
Some of the Friday sessions include the Ohio Suicide Prevention Taskforce plan to focus on LGBTQ +youth, intimate partner violence prevention and intervention, and PrEP (HIV prevention drug therapy) and Sexual Health in the 21st Century.
Tickets and more detailed information about the summit is at https://tinyurl.com/daytonyouthsummit.