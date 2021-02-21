Sunday vaccine clinic used to spotlight need for equity in COVID-19 vaccinations

Nationally, the vaccination rates among whites is more than three times higher than the rate for Hispanics and twice as high as the rate for Blacks, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization focusing on national health issues. In Ohio, 11% of whites have been vaccinated, compared to 5% for Blacks and 4% for Hispanics, the foundation said.

Some people of color have been hesitant to get the vaccine because they don’t have enough information, according to the Kaiser report. Reluctance for some also stems from mistrust of medical profession in light of historical examples of Blacks being used in medical experiments without their consent.

But millions of people across the country have gotten the coronavirus vaccine, and there’s ample evidence that it’s safe, DeWine said Sunday. His administration has planned virtual townhall meetings at which medical professionals, community leaders and others will take questions and address myths about the vaccine. The townhalls will be aimed at people of color as well as rural Ohioans, who also traditionally are underserved.

Jenny and Stan Staggs of Germantown got their first shots at the clinic. Jenny Staggs was infected with the coronavirus, and although she was not hospitalized, it was serous enough that she feared for her life. Her husband Stan Staggs said he managed to not to get infected, although several people at his work have been infected.

The couple said they were relieved to get their shots, and they’re are grateful they didn’t have to travel far to get it.