Suspect identified in Dayton deadly shooting, police ask for help finding man

A suspect has been named in a shooting that killed a 24-year-old Dayton man Sunday and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Police are interested in speaking to Perry Thompson about the death of his cousin, Kyron Cannady.
Anyone who knows Thompson’s location should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
Crews responded to the 1000 block of Salem Avenue Sunday night after a shooting was reported in an apartment building.
Police found a man, later identified as Cannady, who had been shot multiple times, said Lt. Jason Hall.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two cousins.
“It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol,” Hall said. “This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim.”
Multiple people were at the apartment at the time of shooting, but no one else was shot.