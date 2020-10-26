Suspect in Tipp City bank robbery believed to be in Dayton area

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Tipp City last week is believed to be in the Dayton area.
Daquan Rashaad Crenshaw, 27, is facing one count of aggravated robbery in connection to an incident at Greenville Federal Bank on Friday, according to Tipp City police.
Crenshaw is believed to be in either Dayton or the Atlanta, Georgia area.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking that anyone aware of Crenshaw’s location call 911 or their local police department.