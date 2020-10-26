X

Suspect in Tipp City bank robbery believed to be in Dayton area

Daquan Rashaad Crenshaw. Photo courtesy Tipp City Police Department

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Tipp City last week is believed to be in the Dayton area.

Daquan Rashaad Crenshaw, 27, is facing one count of aggravated robbery in connection to an incident at Greenville Federal Bank on Friday, according to Tipp City police.

ExploreFormer Springboro businessman to be sentenced for sex crimes 20 years ago

On October 26, 2020 one count of Aggravated Robbery was filed on 27 year old Daquan Rashaad Crenshaw. Crenshaw is...

Posted by Tipp City Police Department on Monday, October 26, 2020

Crenshaw is believed to be in either Dayton or the Atlanta, Georgia area.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking that anyone aware of Crenshaw’s location call 911 or their local police department.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.