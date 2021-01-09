Suspicious package reported at Miamisburg Best Buy, buildings evacuated in the area

Buildings in the area of a Best Buy in Miamisburg are being evacuated after reports of a suspicious package, Montgomery County dispatchers reported.
The package was reported around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Dispatchers said the package may have had an accompanying note that deemed it suspicious.
Dispatchers said that roads are closed in the area and buildings have been evacuated, but it was not immediately clear what buildings and roads were closed. The Best Buy is located on Mall Woods Drive near the Dayton Mall.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. We are working to learn more and will update this story as it develops.