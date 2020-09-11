Take our survey: What are your plans for Halloween trick or treat?

Communities continue to cancel highly anticipated parties like the Fairborn Halloween festival and the Halloween parade in Vandalia to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus as they wait for guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and the area health department.

“We don’t have any specific guidance because we are waiting for them to determine what they’re going to determine. If they say that it’s okay, they probably will have some rules associated with it so we’re waiting to see what those are before we can say anything," said Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County spokesperson, Dan Suffoletto.