Team Wright-Patt announces Airman Leadership School graduating class

According to Air University, Airman Leadership School is the first level of the Enlisted Professional Military Education continuum and prepares Senior Airmen to be professional warfighters and space professionals who can supervise and lead work teams to support the employment of air and space power. Completion of the five-week course is required to assume the grade of staff sergeant.
The following Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have graduated from Airman Leadership School’s Class 21-B:
88th Communications Squadron
- Senior Airman Andrew Young
88th Force Support Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Aaron Diaz
88th Security Forces Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Grant Prescott
- Officer Christian Smith — John L. Levitow Award Recipient
88th Diagnostics & Therapeutics Squadron
- Senior Airman Ashley Rodriguez
88th Health Care Operations Squadron
- Senior Airman Melissa Rollocks
88th Medical Support Squadron
- Senior Airman Joshua Fraser
88th Comptroller Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Ashley Krueger
- Jessica Mailberger — Academic Excellence Award Recipient
88th Operations Support Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Jacklyn Hill
88th Surgical Operations Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Emily Klimek
88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Christian Mae Malacas — Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient
71st Intelligence Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Claire Newman — Commandant Leadership Award Recipient
- Senior Airman Joshua Roark
73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Justin Williams
127th Logistics Readiness Squadron
- Senior Airman Shandra Ellis
181st Force Support Squadron
- Senior Airman Ariana Sandefur
711th Human Performance Wing
- Staff Sgt. Shawn O’Conner
771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Christopher Clute
U.S. Coast Guard Station Toledo
- Petty Officer Third Class Adam Figueroa
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- Senior Airman Jessie Allen
- Staff Sgt. Priscilla Salgado