X

Team Wright-Patt announces Airman Leadership School graduating class

Tech. Sgt. William Klemmer, Airman Leadership School instructor, teaches via distance learning protocol under Health Protection Condition Charlie at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Sept. 16. Klemmer instructs half of a class of 22 students. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ty Greenlees)
Tech. Sgt. William Klemmer, Airman Leadership School instructor, teaches via distance learning protocol under Health Protection Condition Charlie at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Sept. 16. Klemmer instructs half of a class of 22 students. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ty Greenlees)

Local News | 42 minutes ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

According to Air University, Airman Leadership School is the first level of the Enlisted Professional Military Education continuum and prepares Senior Airmen to be professional warfighters and space professionals who can supervise and lead work teams to support the employment of air and space power. Completion of the five-week course is required to assume the grade of staff sergeant.

The following Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have graduated from Airman Leadership School’s Class 21-B:

88th Communications Squadron

  • Senior Airman Andrew Young

88th Force Support Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Aaron Diaz

88th Security Forces Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Grant Prescott
  • Officer Christian Smith — John L. Levitow Award Recipient

88th Diagnostics & Therapeutics Squadron

  • Senior Airman Ashley Rodriguez

88th Health Care Operations Squadron

  • Senior Airman Melissa Rollocks

88th Medical Support Squadron

  • Senior Airman Joshua Fraser

88th Comptroller Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Ashley Krueger
  • Jessica Mailberger — Academic Excellence Award Recipient

88th Operations Support Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Jacklyn Hill

88th Surgical Operations Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Emily Klimek

88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Christian Mae Malacas — Distinguished Graduate Award Recipient

71st Intelligence Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Claire Newman — Commandant Leadership Award Recipient
  • Senior Airman Joshua Roark

73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Justin Williams

127th Logistics Readiness Squadron

  • Senior Airman Shandra Ellis

181st Force Support Squadron

  • Senior Airman Ariana Sandefur

711th Human Performance Wing

  • Staff Sgt. Shawn O’Conner

771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Christopher Clute

U.S. Coast Guard Station Toledo

  • Petty Officer Third Class Adam Figueroa

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

  • Senior Airman Jessie Allen
  • Staff Sgt. Priscilla Salgado

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.