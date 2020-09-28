Tech company plans to move within Dayton, create new jobs

Dayton company Battle Sight Technologies wants to relocate and add jobs with funding support from the city and the ED/GE program.
On Wednesday, Dayton city commissioners will decide whether to approve a development agreement with the company to help it move from Tech Town into new offices at 601 E. Third St.
Under the proposed agreement, the city would provide $80,000 in Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity funds and $20,000 from its development fund.
Battle Sight has agreed to create about 25 new jobs and retain five existing jobs over the next five years. The company sells writing devices for low-light environments for the military and first-responders.
The company plans to invest about $900,000 into its new home, including for improvements and renovations, equipment and furnishings, according to city documents.
The project will support the expansion of an essential business during the current emergency, wrote economic development director Ford Weber in a memo to the city manager.