The Connor Group makes twin NC purchases

The Miami Twp.-based company has closed or placed under agreement a total of $542.1 million in transactions this year.

“We are always interested in buying,” Connor said. “Over the last five years, we’ve remained disciplined and only buy deals that will deliver exceptional returns for our partners and investors. We’re thrilled to be growing in Charlotte.”

One of the properties, named “Cielo,” offers residents what the firm described as “upscale living with open-concept layouts and first-in-class amenities, including a resort-style saltwater pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center.”

The other acquisition, Greenway at Mallard Creek, is minutes away from The University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

The Connor Group today owns and operates 13,000 units in 43 luxury apartment communities across the country.