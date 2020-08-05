They’re back: Spin scooters return to Dayton

In a message to customers, Spin said, “We’re so glad to be back to help you get where you’re going with a smile on your face.”

“But riding Spin is much more than a joy ride,” the company said. “It’s 6 feet of distance at 15 mph.”

The city recently changed its laws around electric transportation devices, like e-scooters and electric-assisted bicycles.

The city expanded their hours of operation. They used to have to shut down by late evening. Now, they can operate until 1 minute before midnight.