They’re back: Spin scooters return to Dayton

After months of hibernation, Spin scooters have returned to Dayton’s streets.
People were seen around downtown riding the electric-powered scooters on Wednesday.
Scooters were taken offline in early February because of low use, which is not unusual in cities like Dayton that have cold winter months, said Brandon Policicchio, chief customer and business development officer with Greater Dayton RTA.
Spin decided not re-launch the scooters when the weather warmed up, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a message to customers, Spin said, “We’re so glad to be back to help you get where you’re going with a smile on your face.”
“But riding Spin is much more than a joy ride,” the company said. “It’s 6 feet of distance at 15 mph.”
The city recently changed its laws around electric transportation devices, like e-scooters and electric-assisted bicycles.
The city expanded their hours of operation. They used to have to shut down by late evening. Now, they can operate until 1 minute before midnight.