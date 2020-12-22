This area manufacturer is preparing for a new CEO

“Midmark grew significantly during Baumann’s tenure as president and CEO,” the business said in a release. “The company’s growth was stimulated through strategic investments made in the organization’s capabilities, innovative solutions and technologies, customer-facing systems and three acquisitions.”

In his tenure, Midmark added 550 employees and some 265,000 square-feet of manufacturing space across sites in Lebanon, Leesburg and Versailles, Ohio; Buffalo Grove, Ill; Carthage, Mo.; and Traverse City, Mich.

The company has invested in additional corporate facilities across the United States, including a 114,000 square-foot technology and customer experience center at its Versailles, Ohio, campus.

And Midmark in recent weeks announced a 32,000+ square-foot hotel in Versailles.

“I absolutely cherished my time here engaging with teammates in pursuit of opportunities to grow Midmark,” Baumann said in the release. “I especially enjoyed the new friends and relationships that I have formed over these years at Midmark.”

Added Baumann: “Jon is uniquely qualified for this role. Through his deep market and customer knowledge, thought leadership and insight, he has an expansive network in healthcare and amongst Midmark’s channel partner communities.”

“John Baumann has been an inspirational leader during his tenure with Midmark,” said Anne Eiting Klamar, Midmark chair of the board and shareholder of the company.

“I truly believe Midmark has a great strategy, a talented team and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing healthcare environment,” Wells said.

Baumann spent 18 years as president and CEO, as well as shareholder, of Ampac, a Cincinnati-based global leader in creative packaging solutions serving the retail, food, pharmaceutical and security markets.

Wells has held positions in sales, project management, marketing and senior leadership.

He sits on the board of the Health Industry Distributors Association’s education foundation, is a former board member and president of the Healthcare Manufacturers Management Council and has held roles on several industry trade councils.

In recent years, the company has had about 1,700 employees worldwide, with most of its manufacturing operations in Versailles. Midmark has an Austin Landing headquarters in Miami Twp.