Mendelson’s to close for final time Dec. 31

Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet’s final day of business is on the calendar — Dec. 31.
A final “Sandy’s Let’s Make a Deal Sale” is set for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the business said.
Thursday’s hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the store will be closed Friday, Christmas Day. It will reopen 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Mendelson Realty Ltd. sold the eight-story, 544,935-square-foot building at 340 E. First St. to Columbus developer Crawford Hoying Inc. for $7.325 million in the fall of 2019. The developer plans a mixed-use project on the site.
Credit: Marshall Gorby/Staff
Open since 1960, Mendelson’s originally was supposed to shut down and vacate its massive building earlier. But the business lost two months of commerce because it had to close as part of the state’s lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The building must be closed by the end of the year, owner Sandy Mendelson has said.
“Prices will never be this low,” he said in a release. “Dishes, housewares, tables, chairs, desks, retro furniture, pallet racking, storage containers, push carts, plus much more. You must see it to believe it.”
Mendelson’s is known for its eclectic inventory, including antique, historical, mechanical, clothing, retro items, housewares, DIY projects, t-shirts, sweatshirts, vintage parts, electronics, NFL & Avon licensed jewelry, store fixtures and more.