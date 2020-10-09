Thousands of downtown employees will work from home longer

Employees at downtown Dayton’s largest employer will work from home longer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CareSource, which employs nearly 4,000 people in Ohio — about 2,200 based downtown — has asked employees to work remotely until at least next year.
“CareSource is extending our work from home status through the end of the year. While most employees will primarily continue working from home, they also have the flexibility to work from one of our locations when the need arises,” according to a company statement.
The state’s largest Medicaid managed care plan company had earlier extended work from home through this month. About 1.3 million Ohioans have their Medicaid plan through CareSource.
CareSource and other large employers throughout the Miami Valley have turned to telework to keep operations running through the pandemic.
It was estimated in August that only about 20% of workers at the region’s largest employer were physically working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The workforce there consists of about 30,000 military and civilian employees.