James H. McGee, Dayton’s trailblazing mayor

James H. McGee in a 1971 photo by Walt Kleine Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

“I came from a smaller town and there was only one theater. They might ask you to sit in the back but they would at least let you come inside.”

McGee’s work in the law helped create the path toward racial progress.

His name came up in 1967 as a replacement for Don Crawford, Dayton’s first black city commissioner, when Crawford resigned to take a new role with the city.

C.J. McLin (left) and Dayton Mayor James H. McGee have a conversation on Aug. 16, 1979. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

C.J. McLin (left) and Dayton Mayor James H. McGee have a conversation on Aug. 16 1979. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

Three years later, in 1970, Mayor Dave Hall retired because of illness. McGee was the most experienced of the commissioners and, after months of debate, was named Hall’s successor.

“I promise you I will never in any way do any act that will not bring credit to the city of Dayton,” he said after being sworn in as mayor.

“I call upon the citizens to join hands with the commission to solve our problems and keep Dayton the number one city in the United States."

McGee was re-elected in 1977 and served through 1981. His 11 years in the position makes him Dayton’s longest serving mayor.