Top Air Force general still worried about suicide trend

That’s down from 25 suicides in the first quarter of 2019, the report said.

Among Reservists, the service has experienced two suicides as of the first quarter this year, the report showed. That’s down from four Reserve suicides in the first quarter last year.

The service saw a total of 82 suicides among active-duty members in 2019 and 13 suicides among Reserve members last year, according to the report.

Last August, the Air Force ordered a one-day “tactical pause” at all levels to address the problem.

That directive came from the very top, from then-Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein.

Col. Thomas Sherman, who was then the 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base installation commander, declared at the time that Wright-Patterson and its units were taking the issue seriously.

“We received the Air Force-wide directive for the ‘resiliency tactical pause,’ and we share our leaders’ concerns about the well-being of all of our airmen, officers and civilians,” Sherman said last year in an email. “Suicide is the leading cause of death in the Air Force and we must collectively own this problem as we work to take care for those who may be suffering.”