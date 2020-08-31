Top Air Force general still worried about suicide trend

Air Force leaders have eyed the problem of suicides by airmen for a long time, and the service’s top general gave notice recently that the problem remains very much on his radar.
“From a suicide perspective, we are on a path to be as bad as last year,” Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown, the Air Force chief of staff, said in a virtual meeting with the Air Force Sergeants Association last week. “I’ll be honest with you, collectively we’re struggling with how to deal with this.”
A spokeswoman for the Air Force said Monday the service does not share ongoing numbers, but she pointed the Dayton Daily News to a series of Department of Defense quarterly reports on the problem.
According to the most recent numbers the department has made available, the Air Force suffered 19 suicides among active-duty airmen in the first quarter of calendar year 2020.
That’s down from 25 suicides in the first quarter of 2019, the report said.
Among Reservists, the service has experienced two suicides as of the first quarter this year, the report showed. That’s down from four Reserve suicides in the first quarter last year.
The service saw a total of 82 suicides among active-duty members in 2019 and 13 suicides among Reserve members last year, according to the report.
Last August, the Air Force ordered a one-day “tactical pause” at all levels to address the problem.
That directive came from the very top, from then-Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein.
Col. Thomas Sherman, who was then the 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base installation commander, declared at the time that Wright-Patterson and its units were taking the issue seriously.
“We received the Air Force-wide directive for the ‘resiliency tactical pause,’ and we share our leaders’ concerns about the well-being of all of our airmen, officers and civilians,” Sherman said last year in an email. “Suicide is the leading cause of death in the Air Force and we must collectively own this problem as we work to take care for those who may be suffering.”