Troopers focus on impaired drivers in Drive Sober campaign

Wednesday the Ohio State Highway Patrol kicked off a campaign focused on removing impaired drivers from the state’s roads.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 7.
“Impaired driving is a serious matter that puts innocent people in danger, and all too frequently results in tragic consequences,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “It is vitally important that you plan ahead and have a safe and sober means of transportation.”
Last year, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes, resulting in 597 deaths and 8,178 injuries, according to OSHP.
Of those crashes, 53% of the at-fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old and 71% were males.
Troopers arrested 22,520 drivers for OVI last year.
“Our focus is removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers it presents,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, OSHP superintendent. “We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways.”
Motorists can help keep roads safe by following traffic laws, never driving while impaired and designating a sober driver. They can also call #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to OSHP.