Trotwood-Madison schools to return with in-person learning

“It is much better to prepare for more students coming in because we think that once parents get to see what our plans are that more parents and families will say that I would like for my student to be in," Cosby said.

A survey was sent out to parents with about 400 parents responding. Cosby said the responses were about even with some wanting to stay virtual and some wanting to return.

“We did not get back as many responses as we had hoped for. We still knew that we needed to get moving, we still needed to go on and make some decisions," she said.

Parents that haven’t participated in the survey will receive a phone call from a staff member urging them to respond.