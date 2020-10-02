Trotwood-Madison schools to return with in-person learning

Trotwood-Madison schools are preparing to return to in-person instruction later this month following the results of a parent survey.
The district will return to school on Oct. 26 using a blended learning model with a percentage of their students in the buildings and others remaining in virtual learning.
“We’re still monitoring the health and safety of our students which is the primary reason for us deciding to come back,” said superintendent Reva Cosby. “Many of the districts around us are in Montgomery County are coming back blended and few are coming back all in and we wanted to take this one step at a time.”
Students are broken into Team A and Team B. Team A will in person on Monday and Tuesday and work virtually Wednesday through Friday. Team B go in person on Wednesday and Thursday and virtually Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. The district has plans of returning for four days a week after winter break.
The district is prepping its buildings for the return of 70% of the entire student body and will have virtual walk throughs with parents to show how the school has been situated to abide by COVID-19 protocol set forth by the county.
“It is much better to prepare for more students coming in because we think that once parents get to see what our plans are that more parents and families will say that I would like for my student to be in," Cosby said.
A survey was sent out to parents with about 400 parents responding. Cosby said the responses were about even with some wanting to stay virtual and some wanting to return.
“We did not get back as many responses as we had hoped for. We still knew that we needed to get moving, we still needed to go on and make some decisions," she said.
Parents that haven’t participated in the survey will receive a phone call from a staff member urging them to respond.