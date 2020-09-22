Trotwood moving ahead on Hara Arena demolition

Michael and Cory Heitz of Tax Redevelopment LLC and owners of the arena hoped to save the complex and work with city and county officials to assess the needs of the area. However, the arena suffered extreme damage during the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, making redevelopment a challenge. As a result, it was decided to demolish the facility.

The city is working to prepare for future development of the location. In March, city council approved to amend the zoning to allow manufacturing and call and distribution centers to start businesses in the area.

“This area has been a reminder of the devastation our community suffered from the 2019 Memorial Day tornado,” said Trotwood City Manager Quincy E. Pope Sr. “We are ready to move forward, and the city has already taken action so that this property is ready for what’s next.”