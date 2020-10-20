‘Troubling trend.’ Ohioans appear to be smoking more amid pandemic stress

Smoking is the No. 1 cause of preventable deaths. About 20.5% of adults smoked cigarettes in Ohio in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, placing the state as the 11th highest smoking rate in the country.

The coronavirus pandemic is a higher risk time for smokers. Smoking impairs lung function, making it harder for the body to fight off coronaviruses and other respiratory diseases. The CDC states being a current or former cigarette smoker increases risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Yet times of stress can be difficult times for people to quit, such as during the pandemic.

“I suspected that smoking would go up during this, because more people are at home and they’re probably more stressed, especially if they’ve lost a job,” said Kristianna Williams, health educator at Greene County Public Health.

Williams said many kids are also spending more time at home, which could make it easier to vape or smoke.

One of the key resources available to Ohioans is a quit line at 1-800-784-8669, where people can get free support and free quit aids such as nicotine patches. The Greene County health department also has a list of providers who can help with tobacco cessation, a program tailored toward pregnant women, and information about its offerings on its website.

Tobacco use can lead to a wide array of health problems, from cancer to heart disease to infant mortality, which Bush Stevens said are all big challenges in the state.

When talking about cessation, Bush Stevens also noted significant disparities exist in smoking rates and that it’s important to have high intensity services that go deeper than a pamphlet to help people most in need of cessation help.

“Back in the ’50s and ’60s, smoking was an equal opportunity killer," she said. "But now we are seeing these really big gaps. People with lower incomes, lower education levels and people with mental illnesses and disabilities are more likely to be smoking and those are groups that might also need extra help to quit.”

The good news is that decades of research has shown what’s most effective, Bush Stevens said. Publicizing the quit line more, doing more to integrate tobacco cessation with other health care that’s happening and mass media campaigns could help. She said there’s research showing the higher the price, the lower the consumption, so higher excise taxes could help.

Given how hard it is to quit, prevention measures such as media campaigns that focus on youth and more efforts to restrict youth access can also help, she said. She noted that Ohio recently raised the purchase age to 21.

How to get help quitting tobacco

The Ohio Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) provides personal quit coaching and telephone counseling free of charge to all Ohioans, regardless of insurance status or income. Quit aids such as nicotine patches, gum or lozenges are provided for up to eight weeks at no charge to eligible participants.

Smokefree.gov has tips for building a quit plan, for building quitting skills before trying to quit, texting programs for support, healthy coping skills and more.