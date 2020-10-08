Troy police ask for help identifying two people

The Troy Police Department is asking for public help identifying two individuals from images captured on surveillance camera footage.
We need your help in identifying these individuals. If you have any information, please contact Ptl. Lay (937)339-7525 Ext 1408, or jason.lay@troyohio.gov.Posted by Troy Ohio Police Department on Monday, October 5, 2020
Police posted the photos to Facebook on Monday morning, including photos of two people and a minivan, which appears to be a Pontiac Montana.
Troy police did not say whether the people in the surveillance footage were suspects in a crime, or why the police wished to speak to them.
The police department asked that anyone who has information about the two individuals call Patrolman Jason Lay at 937-229-7525, extension 1408, or email jason.lay@troyohio.gov.