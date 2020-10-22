JUST IN: Trump issues 'memorandum’ for Delphi salaried retirees

The document released Thursday says in part: “The Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Commerce, and the Secretary of Labor, in consultation with the Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, shall review the Delphi matter described in subsection 1(a) of this memorandum and inform the President within 90 days of the date of this memorandum of any appropriate action that may be taken, consistent with applicable law, to (i) address affected Delphi retirees' lost pension benefits, and (ii) bring additional transparency to the decision to terminate the plan, consistent with appropriate protections for privileged and confidential material.”

The background here is a long one: Both General Motors and auto parts maker Delphi suffered stints in big bankruptcy cases more than a decade ago. But Delphi salaried retirees always questioned why they lost their full retirement pensions when GM salaried retirees, and Delphi union-represented workers, were made whole, in part with support from GM.

Trump assured both Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, last month on an Air Force One flight that he is considering action on behalf of Delphi salaried retirees who for years maintained that that they were unjustly stripped of pensions for which they had worked their entire careers.

They sued in federal court for restoration of their pensions, with little success.