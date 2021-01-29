TV Queens to release full-length debut in February

Feb. 19 is a drop date you should mark in your calendar because it’s the official release of “Bad Fiction,” the full-length debut from TV Queens. The beguiling new project features Lioness members Nathan Peters and Maria Dixon on vocals. Overthought Musik mastermind Darryl Robbins handled all of the musical instrumentation and production on the material, which is a mix of synth-pop, new wave and electro-soul.
“Darryl had this whole idea,” Peters said. “He just comes up with songs and sends them to me. I recorded my vocals on my iPhone, sent them to Darryl and then he totally rearranged everything. He had all these songs he wanted to do with me but he’d just piecemeal them out to me. He’d say, ‘Here’s a song. When you send me something back worthwhile on this one, we’ll move on to the next one.’
“Inevitably, I’d do some things he didn’t like,” Peters continued. “Darryl would go, ‘This just doesn’t work for me. Try something else.’ Every single time, we ended up on something way better than what we started with. The thing about working with Darryl that’s also really cool is he’s brutally honest. That’s just so freeing because he wants the same thing you want, which is to do something cool.”
Local music fans got an early taste of TV Queens with the October release of a two-song digital single. The A-side was the album track, “Bad Blood,” and the other offering was the non-LP song, “All Is Well or Hungry.” On Monday, Jan. 25, TV Queens issued a second digital single, which is the album’s Prince-inspired title track.
“I love working with Darryl because he is so blunt,” Peters said. “I’ve worked with one other person like that, Noel Benford, who we recorded all the Captain Of Industry records with. He’s very polite, very nice about it, but he knows if something isn’t quite right. Like Darryl, he’s got a very good ear so when he tells you it isn’t quite right, that leads you on a new path.
“What I try to [get] from situations like that is to learn how they pick different things apart so I can understand how I want to pick something apart like that later,” Peters said. “I’ve definitely learned from being surrounded by talented people like that because, obviously, Dayton is just full of them.”
“Bad Fiction,” being released digitally and on CD, is a joint release between Overthought Musik and Magnaphone Records. Next up for Overthought is the April release of El No’s debut.
For more information visit www.overthoughtmusik.com.
