UD grad led Super Bowl bomber flyover

Kociuba is a B-2 Instructor Pilot and Wing Scheduler, stationed in Missouri. As an instructor pilot she is responsible for training B-2 pilots into combat-ready and mission-capable aviators to “support worldwide conventional and nuclear capabilities at a moment’s notice,” according to a biography released by the U.S. Air Force. She is chief of wing scheduling.

She has served over nine years of active duty in various positions. Before being stationed in Missouri, she earned her pilot wings at Joint Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training in Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi.

She is originally from Cleveland.

Kociuba has also been awarded the Air Force Commendation Metal and an Air Force medal with one oak leaf cluster.