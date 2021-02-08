UD grad led Super Bowl bomber flyover

A University of Dayton graduate led the Super Bowl bomber flyover this weekend.
Captain Sarah “Gucci” Kociuba graduated in 2012. While at UD, Kociuba was part of the Air Force ROTC program.
Kociuba led a trio of bombers over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in a B-2 Spirit.
She has flown over 90 combat missions and has more than 1,700 flying hours. UD recognized Kociuba in a tweet on Sunday morning, congratulating her on her achievements.
The pilot leading the #SBLV flyover today is @UDaytonAlumni Captain Sarah Kociuba ’12. While at UD, Sarah was part of the @usairforce ROTC program and now has flown over 90 combat missions and has more than 1,700 flying hours. Congratulations, Captain Kociuba! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/miUzgmELGT— University of Dayton (@univofdayton) February 7, 2021
Kociuba is a B-2 Instructor Pilot and Wing Scheduler, stationed in Missouri. As an instructor pilot she is responsible for training B-2 pilots into combat-ready and mission-capable aviators to “support worldwide conventional and nuclear capabilities at a moment’s notice,” according to a biography released by the U.S. Air Force. She is chief of wing scheduling.
She has served over nine years of active duty in various positions. Before being stationed in Missouri, she earned her pilot wings at Joint Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training in Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi.
She is originally from Cleveland.
Kociuba has also been awarded the Air Force Commendation Metal and an Air Force medal with one oak leaf cluster.