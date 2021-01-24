UD names building to honor first African American woman graduate

“Naming the building for this trailblazing woman will make her life and her story visible to generations of UD students, inspiring them to continue her legacy of educational excellence, humanitarianism and community activism,” Spina said.

According to the university website, in addition to serving the Dayton community through education, she worked with the City Beautiful Council, the Wegerzyn Garden Board and the American Association of University Women. A global citizen, she traveled the world, was active in the Dayton Council on World Affairs, and founded the Dayton and Miami Valley Committee for UNICEF.

Hathcock also was a charter member of Beta Eta Omega, Dayton, Ohio, chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and served as its first president in 1934.

She was selected as one of the Ten Top Women in Dayton in 1966 for her humanitarian efforts and civic pride, she was a longtime member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Dayton.

In 1978, she received an honorary doctorate in humanities from the University of Dayton.

In her words of thanks to the university, she stated, “May the University of Dayton continue to grow in influence for the betterment of our city and may its doors of learning be forever open to all races, creeds and nationalities, for the Glory of God, who taught us the meaning of brotherhood and the oneness of mankind.”

According to the university website, Hathcock Hall, the former Music/Theatre Building, will be the new home for the Department of Computer Science. The 58,000-square-foot project includes new classroom, laboratory and office spaces, as well as an enclosed walkway to connect the facility to Kettering Labs.

The University of Dayton plans to hold a formal dedication in the fall, should the pandemic conditions allow according to the release.