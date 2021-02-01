United Way accepting applications for racial equity grants

The Racial Equity Mini Grants aim to empower people to come together to fight racial inequity and to make sure everyone has the chance to succeed and a better quality of life.

“We are pleased to announce these grants funding the important work of equity,” United Way of the Greater Dayton Area President and CEO Tom Maultsby said. “We are hoping to receive some innovative proposals on how we can build strong diverse communities. We see a future for our region where all of us can achieve our full potential in life, regardless of race, ethnicity, or the zip code we grew up in.”