NEW DETAILS: University sells Research Park property for $475K

Last year, ICP purchased 3123, 3139 and 3155 Research Blvd., with 1900 Founders Drive nearby, all from Land Holders LLC, according to Montgomery County property records.

ICP is very familiar with the Dayton area — and very active here. With California-based Industrial Realty Group, ICP is the company that sold a former General Motors assembly plant in Moraine to a Chinese industrialist in 2014, leading to the creation of Fuyao Glass America, the world’s largest factory devoted to the creation of automotive glass.

Chris Semarjian, owner of ICP, told the Dayton Daily News last year that the research park features attractive sites well-suited to potential defense contractor and research users.

“That Beavercreek area — where a lot of the Air Force market is — is a very viable market,” Semarjian told this news outlet in May 2020.