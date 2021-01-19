NEW DETAILS: University sells Research Park property for $475K

Wright State University has sold a Miami Valley Research Park property for $475,000.
The university sold a 54,087-square-foot building at 3171 Research Blvd. to Kettering 3171 Research LLC, a limited liability company linked to a Cleveland-area property developer and investor, Industrial Commercial Properties.
The latter company, also known as “ICP,” has been busily acquiring properties in the Kettering-Beavercreek research park for months, spending millions to acquire four office buildings in the park last year.
County records identify the seller and give the sale date as Jan. 8.
Questions were sent to ICP, which is based in Solon, Ohio, as well as Wright State.
Last year, ICP purchased 3123, 3139 and 3155 Research Blvd., with 1900 Founders Drive nearby, all from Land Holders LLC, according to Montgomery County property records.
ICP is very familiar with the Dayton area — and very active here. With California-based Industrial Realty Group, ICP is the company that sold a former General Motors assembly plant in Moraine to a Chinese industrialist in 2014, leading to the creation of Fuyao Glass America, the world’s largest factory devoted to the creation of automotive glass.
Chris Semarjian, owner of ICP, told the Dayton Daily News last year that the research park features attractive sites well-suited to potential defense contractor and research users.
“That Beavercreek area — where a lot of the Air Force market is — is a very viable market,” Semarjian told this news outlet in May 2020.