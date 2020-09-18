X

Update: Health officials listed one COVID case at wrong school

The Ohio Department of Health held a free pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at the Rocking Horse Center in Springfield Tuesday evening. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
The Ohio Department of Health held a free pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at the Rocking Horse Center in Springfield Tuesday evening. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News | 56 minutes ago
By Jeremy P. Kelley

Greene County Public Health officials said Friday that a student COVID-19 case was incorrectly reported as occurring at St. Brigid School in Xenia, when it was actually located at St. Luke School in Beavercreek.

“We are working with (the Ohio Department of Health) trying to get that corrected on their dashboard,” Greene County Public Health spokeswoman Laurie Fox said. “We’ve been trying since yesterday when the error was discovered. Both schools are aware. This (reporting) is all kind of new.”

Health officials have said it’s not unexpected for COVID cases to show up in schools, because the virus is active in the general community.

Terry Adkins, principal at St. Brigid, said several families were alarmed when they saw the incorrect report, because they hadn’t heard any news from the school itself.

“We’re really healthy. We’ve had no cases, no issues. We’re successfully back in class, in-person and doing well,” Adkins said Friday. “We’re having success because of a lot of cooperation from parents, teachers and students. It’s been a real community effort, and I’m glad it’s working out.”

COVID-19 information released by ODH on Thursday said Ohio schools reported 156 student cases and 91 school staff cases from Sept. 7-13. That dashboard will be updated every Thursday.

