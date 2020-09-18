Coronavirus: 142,596 total cases, 4,608 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 9,126 cases reported in children under 18 during the pandemic in Ohio. Of those cases, 42% are children ages 14 to 17.

Yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled two new data dashboard. The first showed coronavirus cases in K-12 schools across the country and the second showed cases in Ohioans under 18 years of age.

Similar to the long-care facility dashboard, the schools dashboard breaks down cases by district and includes cumulative and new cases for students and staff.

Explore New coronavirus dashboard looks at cases in Ohio children

The children’s dashboard shows how many children have tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of hospitalizations and deaths. It also includes county information, and shows cases by age groups, race and ethnicity.

The schools dashboard will be updated every Thursday, whereas the children’s dashboard will be updated daily.