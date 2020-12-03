Urbana man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed couple, unborn child

An Urbana man has pleaded guilty in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court on several charges stemming from a fatal crash in March.
Cole Vanhoose, 26, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23 to three counts of vehicular homicide. The court dismissed the remaining three counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to court records. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 5.
Jacob Smith, 23, Ashlynn Dooley, 20, and their unborn baby were killed in a head-on crash that happened around 7:40 a.m. on March 27 in the 3700 block of Urbana-Moorefield Road.
Dooley was driving a 2003 Chevrolet sedan when a southbound 1996 Ford truck, driven by Vanhoose, crossed the center line and struck the couple’s vehicle head-on. This caused both vehicles to leave the road and come to a rest in the field across from the 3700 block of Urbana-Moorefield Road, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
Both Dooley and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene. Vanhoose was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The couple was buried together at Ferncliff Cemetery after their services were held in April.