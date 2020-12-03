Urbana man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed couple, unborn child

Cole Vanhoose, 26, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23 to three counts of vehicular homicide. The court dismissed the remaining three counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to court records. He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 5.

Jacob Smith, 23, Ashlynn Dooley, 20, and their unborn baby were killed in a head-on crash that happened around 7:40 a.m. on March 27 in the 3700 block of Urbana-Moorefield Road.