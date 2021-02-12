U.S. News announces the 2021 Best Cars for the Money

“When it comes to car buying, value is about more than a low price tag,” said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. “Buying the least expensive car on the lot can mean buyers end up with high ownership costs and a vehicle that doesn’t necessarily fit their needs.

“The Best Cars for the Money award winners have strong value propositions at the dealership and down the road. They are all also a pleasure to own, with the performance, comfort and features buyers appreciate.”