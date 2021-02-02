Vaccines rolled out to schools, 70+ Ohioans

Bramlage said their weekly supply has been decreasing, down from 600 doses to 100 doses, which is hard because of the demand.

COVID-19 vaccine providers don’t know weeks in advance how much supply they will receive, which makes it hard to schedule and coordinate beyond the short term.

“We hope to get more notification earlier so that three weeks from now we know how many we will have. I think when we get to that point, things will be much better,” Bramlage said.

On Friday, Ohio K-12 schoolslearned when the teachers and staff needed for in-person learning would be able to begin receiving vaccines. In Montgomery County, about 60 of the county’s 75 schools and districts are working with Kroger Pharmacy, the state’s primary vaccine provider.

About 500 Middletown school teachers and staffers last week received the first of two vaccine injections to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.

Chris Brown, superintendent of the Butler County Educational Services Center (BCESC), said Butler County personnel will receive the vaccination on either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday with an estimated 1,700 vaccinations planned each day.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that the vaccines are incredibly scarce and therefore a rolling process.

“This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time,” DeWine said.

Middletown City Schools employees were some of the first teachers in Ohio to receive their Covid-19 vaccines Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Middletown High School. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Ohio is also still recruiting medical professionals to volunteer in their local communities to help with administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The Ohio Responds Volunteer Registry is at ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov.

The vaccine rollout remains urgent, as coronavirus spread improves but remains widespread. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalization levels have fallen to half of what they were during the height of the aggressive December surge, but are still twice as high as the July peak.

The effects from the vaccine rollout should increasingly show in February and into spring, particularly as all nursing homes in the nine-county region have been offered at least their first vaccine and follow up rounds are underway.

Chip Wilkins, an area long-term care ombudsman, who advocates for nursing home residents, said it’s been discouraging to see the high numbers of nursing home workers declining vaccines for now, because he wants to see the facilities safe to open back up to visitors.

“So I hope that will improve with each passing month,” Wilkins said.

He said he has been working to provide information about how the vaccines are safe and how the vaccination development process went through the needed scrutiny.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County’s clinic appointments for this week filled quickly. For the department’s upcoming Feb. 10 vaccination clinic for residents 65 years and older, registration information will be opened at phdmc.org/vaccine-update at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5.

While some people have been posting photos after receiving their vaccines, Public Health urged people not to post their vaccination card with their second appointment reminder onto social media.

“Your vaccination card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. You may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use. Please help us protect your private information by not sharing your card on social media,” the department urged.