Vandalia approves funds for new golf carts at Cassel Hills

The City of Vandalia approved over $220,000 for a new golf cart lease for its Cassel Hills Golf Course.
The city’s parks and recreation director Steve Clark asked the council to enter an agreement with Century Equipment to lease 53 golf carts equipped with a GPS add on feature that’ll allow employees to restrict drivers from leaving the paved path on cart path only days.
The GPS system provides cart location information and pace monitoring in addition to the cart path only capabilities.
The feature costs an extra $11,448 which Clark said will be paid for by slashing course ranger and maintenance hours. “It’s generally seasonal positions so it’s not like it’s a part-time position that’s getting their hours cut, it’s a seasonal position that most people aren’t banking on working year around,” he said.
The GPS feature will cost $45,792 for a four-year lease separate from the $176,108.40 the city will spend on the carts themselves for a total of $221,900.40 spent by the end of 2024.
Clark said the new feature would boost revenue for the course and do away with walking only days. “When it is really wet out there we will go with walking only so the only way you can go out and golf is to walk the course and we have a number of people get upset by that and will choose not to golf when that happens,” he said.
The new carts will be delivered in November with payments starting in May 2021.