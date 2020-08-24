Vandalia hires consultant to search for new city manager

Vandalia has selected a consultant to search for a new city manager after former City Manager Jon Crusey resigned his position in July.
The city has chosen consultant Julie Trick to help in the search for a new city manager. City Council selected her at the Monday night meeting.
Councilman Corey Follick voted against hiring the consultant and Councilwoman Constance Woods abstained from the vote. The rest of council voted in favor.
Management Partners, a Cincinnati-based local government consulting firm, also applied to conduct the search.
After Crusey resigned, Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse was appointed interim city manager. Althouse and Trick will draw up an agreement to be voted on by city council in the coming weeks, said Vandalia spokesman Rich Hopkins.
Hopkins said it is too early to know how much Trick will be paid in the contract or how long the search is expected to take.
Crusey previously served at city manager in Tipp City. He came to Vandalia in April of 2014, retired in 2017 and was rehired to the same position.
“We have full faith and confidence in our city council and I’m confident we’ll have the right person in the city manager position soon,” Hopkins said.