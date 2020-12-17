Vehicle slams into Washington Twp. bookstore, catches fire

The driver of a vehicle in the parking lot of Sam’s Club in Washington Twp. lost control and drove into a bookstore, where it landed on its side and caught fire briefly today.
The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. along Lyons Road. The vehicle ended up hitting the bookstore in the Washington Park shopping plaza next to Arrow Wine and Antiques Village.
Witnesses said they believe the man driving the vehicle suffered a medical condition when he lost control of the vehicle and drove across Lyons Road from Sam’s Club into the shopping center at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle landed on its side and briefly was on fire, witnesses reported.
At least one person was transported from the scene.
We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this story.
Credit: DARIUS BABCOCK/STAFF