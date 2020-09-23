VIDEO: Coronavirus safety measures in place for Montgomery Co. early voting center

Montgomery County’s early voting center has been revamped this year to allow people to remain socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jan Kelly, director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
She said multiple safety protocols are in place to keep workers and voters safe, including plastic barriers in places where voters interact with staff, markings on the floor to help people remain socially distanced and the voting machines are configured to allow for distancing. Face masks are required for everyone and will be available for people who forget to bring a mask.
Staff will be cleaning machines before and after they are used by voters.
The early voting center is in the basement of the Montgomery County Administration building at 451 W. Third St. in Dayton.
Early voting begins in Ohio on Oct. 6. Election Day is Nov. 3.
To learn more see our full story on how to vote early by absentee ballot or in person.
