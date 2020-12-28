Voice of Business: Dayton region to emerge stronger

Unfortunately, the Dayton area has been through community crises before. 2019 gave us an unanticipated master’s degree in community crisis management that none of us were expecting. This experience, coupled with our strategic economic development continuity, gives the Dayton region a position of strength as we enter 2021 and look toward a future without COVID-19.

Economic investments have remained focused on the future: the renovations of the Dayton Arcade have infused an initial $100 million into downtown Dayton. While the world managed the pandemic, this catalytic downtown Dayton economic project pressed on and should be completed in Q1 2021. It will provide a one-of-a-kind entrepreneur support, coupled with higher education opportunities that are uniquely “Dayton.”