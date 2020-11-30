VOICES: “We must act with not only hope, but intention this holiday season”

Ironically, 20-30 other members did come to the church that morning. But our testing site served as little more than vaguely interesting scenery en route to their true destination: the parlor room upstairs, for lunch.

This instance is unfortunately not uncommon; people are still shying away from testing, even as Montgomery and Hamilton Counties are on the cusp of declaring a “Purple” Level 4 public emergency. With more 4,000 people currently hospitalized with the virus and Christmas right around the corner, the CDC and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have each issued warnings for Americans to safely celebrate the holidays.

“Please remember that when someone you don’t live with enters your bubble, it puts everyone you live with at risk,” Gov. DeWine said in a press conference. “If you’re going to be with people who don’t live in your home, please make sure everyone is at least wearing a mask. It matters.”

It is understandable that in times of uncertainty, we try to hold on to any pillars of stability that remain : family, tradition, and the holidays from which the aforementioned are inextricable. So much has occurred this year that we catch ourselves simply waiting for the resumption of our normal lives. With several coronavirus vaccines rapidly progressing through the pipeline, it feels as though that end is on the horizon.

And it very well could be. But the vaccines, while incredible in their progress thus far, are still some time away from reaching the majority of the population. Development (which is still not fully complete) only comprises one challenge; equally, if not more difficult, will be that of distribution. Pfizer’s vaccines must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit , for example, a far colder temperature than many facilities are equipped to handle. The first available doses will go to healthcare workers and vulnerable populations, with only 22.5 million estimated to receive the vaccine by January.

In other words, vigilance is still needed. By not imposing a national lockdown, the U.S. has largely placed the burden of responsibility on its citizens; as such, we dictate our own trajectory. Whether it be through wearing masks, receiving testing, or limiting gatherings, each of us can make a tangible difference towards saving lives.

No one is understating the difficulty of these preventative efforts, nor the strain it places on already exhausted individuals and families. The colder, shorter days of the coming winter will be especially difficult. But the alternative could be the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. To avoid such a scenario, we must act with not only hope, but intention this holiday season.

Ayush Peddireddi is a recent graduate of The Ohio State University with degrees in English literature and biomedical science. He was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to Vietnam this year, which he plans to pursue before entering medical school. He lives in Centerville. Guest columns are submitted or requested fact-based opinion pieces typically of 300 to 450 words