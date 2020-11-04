Voters in Miami County township overturn zoning decisions in referendums

Unofficial totals showed on the Bean rezoning 77 percent voting “yes” to uphold the trustees vote and 23 percent voting “no” to overturn it.

On the Gutmann rezoning, 73 percent voted “yes” to uphold the trustees decision and 27 percent voted “no” to overturn it.

“The referendums on Bethel Township’s ballot were examples of democracy in action,” said township resident Beth Houston. “As concerned residents we are grateful for a democratic process that enabled us to challenge the decisions of our elected officials and give a voice to those of us who live here.”

Township Trustee Beth van Haaren said, “While the trustees recognize the will of the voters, both proposed plans are well within the guidelines of Bethel Township’s zoning code and land use plans. It is gratifying to see our residents involved in the ongoing conversation around managing change of our township.”

The township trustees said requested changes in zoning in both cases were consistent with the zoning township code of the township and were similar to surrounding parcels. Both cases were passed by the Zoning Commission and the Board of Trustees.

The opponents' challenges to the Route 40/Palmer Road rezoning included traffic along with the already overcrowded conditions at the Bethel Local Schools, said township resident Barb Pierson.

The concerns with the Agenbroad Road/Dayton Brandt Road rezoning included flooding particularly in the Bethelville Road area, and concerns that if rezoning of 14 acres was approved, more development on the 93-plus acres would then be sought, opponents said.