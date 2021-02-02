Walgreens administered COVID vaccines improperly stored in Cleveland area, DeWine says

The five facilities are Ashtabula Co Residential Services Corp “The Maples” in Kingsville; Ashtabula Towers; Heather Hill Care Communities in Chardon; Six Chimneys on East Cleveland; and Willow Park Convalescent Home in Cleveland, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The governor said that no one was harmed, but those who received the improperly stored vaccines will have to be vaccinated again.