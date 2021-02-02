Coronavirus: Governor, wife receive first dose of vaccine in Jamestown

Patients getting the Pfizer vaccine have about 60-70% immunity 12 days after the first vaccine, Sharrett said. A week after receiving the second dose, patients hit the peak immunity of 95%. The vaccine also is effected against new variants of the virus, he said.

The governor and his wife will follow up with their second dose in about 21 days. Sharrett also gave the DeWines suckers following their vaccinations.

Kettering Health Network is hosting its third vaccination clinic at the Jamestown office today, Sharrett said.

“Our experience has been very good,” he said noting that patients have been open and receptive to getting the vaccine.

However, some people have expressed concern over how quickly the vaccine was developed and possible long-term side effects.

“At the end of the day you have to decide am I safer with the vaccine or am I safer with the virus,” Sharrett said. “...Sooner or later you’re going to catch this virus. Because it’s not going away.”

The health network is also having vaccine clinics on Saturdays, which have been filling up quickly. Sharrett noted that registration for one clinic that opened Monday at noon was full by 12:20 p.m.

Kettering Health has received a lot of support from the community, he added. Local churches has brought in food for workers, the fire department is helping direct traffic and the township even sent snow plows to make sure the roads were cleared and people could get to the clinic safely.