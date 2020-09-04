Walmart releases top-rated toy list, unveils online toy exploration platform

As we move toward the holiday season, Walmart has released its annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List, along with an online platform for children to explore some of these toys called the Walmart Wonder Lab.
Walmart’s Vice President of Toys Steve Ronchetto said that the toy list reflects toy trends and behaviors this year, as kids spend more time at home and parents look for ways to keep children engaged.
“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” Ronchetto said.
The toys on the list include TV and movie-inspired toys such as a doll based on Frozen 2 and a LEGO set based on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Also included are technology like an instant-photo camera and a video camera to be used with an included green screen.
A full list of the toys can be found here.
Walmart said that the Wonder Lab offers a way for kids to experience the Top-Rated by Kids toys for themselves without going into a store, using buttons and short videos to explore the toys.