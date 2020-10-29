Wanted man arrested out of state in sexual assault case indicted on charges

When he stopped at an unknown location, he reportedly got into the backseat and sexually assaulted her.

“She told him to stop and he became more enraged until he finally took her back to the area where she was removed from,” the affidavit read.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said that Holmes was also wanted for questioning by the Butler Twp. Police Department in connection to a kidnapping and rape there.

On Oct. 20, Dayton police announced that Holmes had been arrested outside of Ohio. As of Thursday, he is not listed as an inmate on the Miami Valley Jails booking website.