Wanted man arrested out of state in sexual assault case indicted on charges

A wanted Englewood man awaiting extradition after he was arrested out of state was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday.
Shawn Holmes is facing two counts of kidnaping, two counts of abduction and one count of gross sexual imposition, according to court records.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.
In September, Dayton police identified Holmes as a suspect in a “violent sexual assault” that took place on South Smithville Road in August.
Holmes is accused of forcing a woman into the backseat of his vehicle before driving away and refusing to let her out, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
When he stopped at an unknown location, he reportedly got into the backseat and sexually assaulted her.
“She told him to stop and he became more enraged until he finally took her back to the area where she was removed from,” the affidavit read.
Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said that Holmes was also wanted for questioning by the Butler Twp. Police Department in connection to a kidnapping and rape there.
On Oct. 20, Dayton police announced that Holmes had been arrested outside of Ohio. As of Thursday, he is not listed as an inmate on the Miami Valley Jails booking website.