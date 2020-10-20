Man wanted in Dayton ‘violent sexual assault’ arrested out of state

An Englewood man identified as a suspect in a “violent sexual assault" in Dayton earlier this year was arrested outside of Ohio and is awaiting extradition, according to Dayton police.
Shawn Holmes is facing abduction, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition charges in Dayton Municipal County and is reportedly wanted for questioning in a kidnapping and rape case in Butler Twp.
#UPDATE #ARRESTED - Shawn Holmes, 39 is now in custody. Holmes was wanted for kidnapping, abduction & gross sexual imposition in Dayton & also for questioning in Butler Twp. for kidnapping & rape. He was arrested out of state & is now awaiting extradition back to Ohio. pic.twitter.com/PEsJFHNXPK— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 20, 2020
Dayton police and Miami Valley Crime Stoppers have gone to the public multiple times to request help in locating Holmes.
Further details on what lead to his capture and where he was arrested have not been released.
