Man wanted in Dayton ‘violent sexual assault’ arrested out of state

Crime & Law | 36 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

An Englewood man identified as a suspect in a “violent sexual assault" in Dayton earlier this year was arrested outside of Ohio and is awaiting extradition, according to Dayton police.

Shawn Holmes is facing abduction, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition charges in Dayton Municipal County and is reportedly wanted for questioning in a kidnapping and rape case in Butler Twp.

ExploreREALTED: Dayton police ID ‘violent sexual assault’ suspect, ask for help to find him

Dayton police and Miami Valley Crime Stoppers have gone to the public multiple times to request help in locating Holmes.

Further details on what lead to his capture and where he was arrested have not been released.

We will update this story as more information is available.

