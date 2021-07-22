Warren County bridge, bike trail slated to reopen next week on schedule

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation on June 7 closed the bridge on U.S. 22 over the Little Miami River. Following 50 days of construction, crews will be on schedule to reopen the route late afternoon Tuesday.

With U.S. 22/Ohio 3 reopening to traffic Tuesday afternoon, this means restrictions also will be lifted on Old 3C Highway, as well as Socialville-Fosters Road, which will be reopened to eastbound motorists.