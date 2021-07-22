Warren County bridge, bike trail slated to reopen next week on schedule

The U.S. 22/Ohio 3 bridge work in Warren County is nearing completion, and the bridge is set to reopen next week on schedule after it was closed for nearly two months.
Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation on June 7 closed the bridge on U.S. 22 over the Little Miami River. Following 50 days of construction, crews will be on schedule to reopen the route late afternoon Tuesday.
With U.S. 22/Ohio 3 reopening to traffic Tuesday afternoon, this means restrictions also will be lifted on Old 3C Highway, as well as Socialville-Fosters Road, which will be reopened to eastbound motorists.
However, Fosters-Maineville Road will remain closed through early August for crews to install pier protection on the columns along the roadway under U.S. 22. A full, seven-day closure will begin Monday in both the west and eastbound directions between Old 3C and Butterworth Road.
The Great Lakes Construction Co. was awarded a contract for approximately $7.3 million to rehabilitate the U.S. 22 bridge/Ohio 3, which consisted of replacing the expansion joints, overlaying the bridge, patching the substructure, and upgrading the guardrail.
Although crews have minor finishing work to complete on U.S. 22/Ohio 3, there should be little to no affect for motorists during the remainder of the project.
The Little Miami The Little Miami Scenic Trail also was closed for some improvements where it crosses Old 3C Highway to assure the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. The trail will be open to the north and to the south of Old 3C.