Warren County commissioner ‘embarrassed’ by Little Miami football players suspension over Thin Blue Line flags

Two Warren County officials have joined those criticizing the suspension of two Little Miami football players who took the field Friday night with flags supporting the Blue Lives Matter movement, after being told not to by school officials.
“People need to be held accountable,” Warren County Commissioner Dave Young said during the commission’s meeting Tuesday. “I’m actually embarrassed."
Young’s comments followed a Facebook post by Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell in support of Brady Williams and Jarad Bentley, the players suspended after the incident.
“I support the heroes of 9/11. I support my fellow law enforcement professionals. I support our firefighters , EMTs, dispatchers, and other first responders. I support Brady & Jarad,” Fornshell’s post reads.
The responses are part of the reaction to the school district’s suspension of Williams and Bentley for disobeying school officials and carrying onto the field two flags supporting Blue Lives Matter.
“Little Miami is saddened to see this story take such a negative turn. While we understand these students' desire (to) show their support of first responders, they did not obtain permission from district officials. Administrators must act when students break the rules,” the district said in a statement issued to Cincinnati media.
“The Patriot Night program to memorialize the victims of 9/11 was already part of our pre-game ceremonies on Friday and the American flag is the first thing through the tunnel every Friday night. Little Miami enjoys an outstanding relationship with local first police and fire agencies and a Little Miami school resource officer is also a high school football coach.”
“Little Miami always has – and always will – support our first responders, our veterans, and all who sacrifice to maintain our freedoms.”
More than 18,000 have “signed” an on-line petition to “reinstate Brady and Jarad.”