Warren County commissioner wants to buy masks for at-risk residents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household as a critical step to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in a news release. “All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Young said he and his mother, Anna Ruth Young, 89, were ready to take the risk so they could hug again with her in a mask, fitted carefully and designed to catch droplets carrying the virus.

“Her and I will take that risk to get a physical interaction,” Young said after the meeting.

Young also noted he continued to advocate for a loosening of the restrictions designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus — although his daughter had so far not regained her sense of smell since spiking temperatures and testing positive.

“Four or five days afterward, she’s out jogging,” he said. “If I was 21, I’d probably be doing the same thing.”

He said those not in at-risk categories “should be free” to return to their lifestyles before the pandemic.

The county was among those not declaring an emergency in March as the pandemic began. In June, Warren County Sheriff Larry Sims joined the commissioners in questioning DeWine and said the sheriff’s office would not respond to calls about violations of state restrictions.

Before Tuesday’s update, the county had 2,313 cases and 183 hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Department of health.

Grossmann and Young grilled local health officials about the accuracy of the data collections, such as the 42 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the county involving people in hospice.

Grossmann wanted to know how many negative tests had been recorded, a data point health officials said they were so far unsure how to gather.

The health officials were able to report 13.8 percent of the confirmed cases were in the 0-19 age range, including two or three people who had been hospitalized.

“It’s really not a big deal for most of them,” Young said, suggesting the elderly could die from loneliness or suicide while isolated under COVID-19 restrictions.

Warren County Health Commissioner Duane Stansbury acknowledged other health problems, such as obesity, were typically involved. He said the mask purchase was worth considering.

“We can lead the way with this idea,” Lutts said.