Warren County Fifth Third Bank held up in robbery

Lebanon police are looking for a masked man accused of robbing the local Fifth Third Bank on Tuesday.
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Lawrence Budd

Police on Tuesday were looking for a man accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank in Lebanon.

Police were called to the bank at 122 N. Broadway at 10:57 a.m. for a robbery in progress, according to a police report.

Police provided this image of a man sought in the robbery of the Lebanon Fifth Third Bank branch on Tuesday.
A masked man in a black hoodie showed a gun and was handed money before running east on Warren Street, according to the initial report.

Police deployed a drone and cordoned off a four-block area. Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 from the Mason Police Department helped in the search.

A blue car was seen dropping off the suspect, described by a witness as a Black man who went through alleys toward the bank.

