Warren County Fifth Third Bank held up in robbery

Police on Tuesday were looking for a man accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank in Lebanon.
Police were called to the bank at 122 N. Broadway at 10:57 a.m. for a robbery in progress, according to a police report.
Credit: Contributed
A masked man in a black hoodie showed a gun and was handed money before running east on Warren Street, according to the initial report.
Police deployed a drone and cordoned off a four-block area. Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 from the Mason Police Department helped in the search.
A blue car was seen dropping off the suspect, described by a witness as a Black man who went through alleys toward the bank.