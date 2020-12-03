Warren County to close road for repair

Union Road will be closed to traffic for three days between Greentree Road and Hendrickson Road beginning today through Saturday, weather permitting.
The closure, which is located at the southern edge of the Woodwind Court intersection, is for pavement repair work being completed by the Warren County Water and Sewer Department as a result of a previous water main break.
Woodwind Court will remain open to traffic; however, access to/from the neighborhood will only be to/from the north on Union Road, as access to/from the south on Union Road will be prohibited due to the closure.
The detour will use Greentree Road to Shaker Road to Hendrickson Road.
For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at 513-695-3301.