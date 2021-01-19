VOICES: We all must do the things that make for peace

We all wore masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The staff members were busy sanitizing and checking identification and signatures. I cast my votes and then watched as my printed ballot was fed into the voting machine. We believed our votes would count and they did. But now a large percentage of our population no longer accepts that all votes were duly counted. So now we all must work to win back the trust in our elections peacefully.

National Guard are brought in to the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

In 1994, I traveled to war-torn Croatia to join a small group of American volunteers for World Relief, with a short-term mission of helping refugees from the Yugoslav civil war. I saw the ravages of war close up on the haunted faces of children and adults in refugee camps, in the bullet holes in the walls of homes and hospitals, in the hopelessness. We all yearned for peace.

In 1995, an uneasy settlement to the war was reached at the Dayton Peace Accords. Sadly, today, Bosnia is a holding place for stateless and homeless refugees from the civil war in Syria. The violence of civil wars and its consequences rage on.

It is all too easy to overthrow a society with violence. So now we all must do the things that make for peace.

Sara Pearsaul Vice is a freelance writer who has contributed to newspapers and magazines, including the Chicago Tribune. She provides communications support to corporations, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations and is a singer with the Bach Society of Dayton. Guest columns are submitted or requested fact-based opinion pieces typically of 300 to 450 words.