YOUR VIEWS: ‘We want to be here when the virus is gone’ to ‘We are not going to allow it to control our life’

“We’re all adults and if someone doesn’t feel safe because of the coronavirus, that’s their right to not come... I don’t think everybody should be living in fear. I think we should be able to make our own decisions whether or not we want to participate in anything.” ― Jason McNeal, of Springfield. He plans to spend the holiday with his family of more than 25 people as he always has “because the government has zero authority to tell me how many people are allowed in my own home.”

“(It’s) common sense. No giving or catching the virus. (We) want to be here when the virus is gone or at least controlled and be able to celebrate future holidays and life itself. People need more patience.” ― Anonymous Middletown resident

“COVID-19 cases are too high to even consider gathering. Much of my immediate family that I usually celebrate with is within an hour distance. They have all had multiple coworkers test positive for COVID-19.” ― Anonymous Dayton resident

“We are expecting our first baby in early December. Now is not the time for any risks.” ― Anonymous West Chester resident

“I’m poor and can’t afford to get sick and miss work.” — Anonymous Riverside resident

“It is a time to celebrate with family and friends, and this year is no different. While we understand that some folks are concerned with COVID, we are not going to allow it to control our life. If people have concerns about gatherings, then they should (weigh) the risk of attending and not feel like they are judged.” Anonymous Troy resident.

“It’s so much different talking to somebody on the phone versus seeing them in person ... We did a family Zoom at Easter. So we’ll probably do a family zoom for Thanksgiving … Hopefully (COVID-19 is) gone so we can celebrate even more next year.”— Kristi Leeth, of Springfield, who said it’s been difficult not being able to see her elderly mother during the pandemic.